One month remains for Floridians to apply for FEMA assistance

Time is running out to apply for help following May's severe weather in the Tallahassee area.

You may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

Watch the video above to see how FEMA is helping, and read the news release below to get started.

FEMA NEWS RELEASE:

Floridians who sustained loss from the May 10 severe storms and tornadoes have one month to apply for federal assistance. The deadline to apply is Aug. 19, 2024.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW TO SEE DAMAGE FROM THE STORM:

Strong winds damage All Saints Neighborhood of Tallahassee

One month after the disaster declaration for the storms, FEMA has approved $5.6 million in assistance to households.

If you sustained loss from the May 10 severe storms and tornadoes and live in Leon County, FEMA may be able to help. You may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

Call toll-free 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net], download the FEMA App [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or visit a Disaster Recovery Center. The telephone line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4794 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].