Small businesses take advantage of 'sip & shop' in Northwest Tallahassee as inflation impacts holiday sales

Inflation could impact holiday shoppers and local small businesses.

It's less than 43 days until Christmas.

Watch the video above to see how area businesses are banding together.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“The price of things are so high now. People don’t have the funds they’ve had before.”

Lakecia Watson is a local vendor. She’s been doing it for two months, and she’s already seen the impacts of inflation.

“You want to have fun doing things and creating things but with the bottom line… it’s real hard on everybody.”

Sunday, small business owners like Watson attended the Lake Tribe Brewery sip and shop event. The idea allowed shoppers to buy products from vendors, while at the same time, enjoy a drink.

“We see them as similar to us as far as local business; keeping the local business within Tallahassee and supporting each other. It’s kind of a win-win situation.”

That was the production manager for Lake Tribe Brewery, Jesse Ross. He tells me that the event was successful but knows inflation could affect shoppers and businesses like his and Watson's, especially during the holiday season.

“You have to work a little bit harder to earn your business, because no one’s got as much money going as far as you did in the past.”

It’s something local vendors like Watson agrees with. “You have to be adjustable on your prices with people at this time.”

I checked the numbers for the holiday season. According to the Associated Press, holiday retail sales are expected to increase between 3 percent and 4 percent in 2023.

It’s something small business owners in the area are aware of but say there’s a bright side this time of the year.

“You see business; long time establishments going under all the time, so you never know what anyone’s going through personally. I think having an event like this where we can all help each other out is another benefit to something like this.”

It's another reason why small businesses are remaining hopeful.

“We going to still fight for it and try to get the best out of it.”

