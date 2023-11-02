Leon County welcomes families home with home replacement program

Three families in Leon County are receiving new homes.

The first family received a home Thursday.

Watch the video above to hear from the people who are involved.

NEWS RELEASE:

Leon County Government is welcoming three families to their new homes during Home Replacement Housewarming Ceremonies on November 2, 7, and 9.

During the ceremonies, the families receive the keys to their new homes as well as other housewarming gifts. The homes were replaced through the Leon County Housing Services Home Replacement Program with State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) funds.

The ceremonies will take place at the following homes:



Thursday, November 2, at 11 a.m. – 5042 Pryor Court

Tuesday, November 7, at 10 a.m. – 6518 Tom Roberts Road

Thursday, November 9, at 10 a.m. – 1333 Balkin Road

The three original homes had significant deficiencies, including collapsing floors, leaking roofs and fixtures, ineffective plumbing and electrical systems, and asbestos. In instances where the costs associated with rehabilitation are expected to exceed 50% of the current value of the home, home replacement becomes a viable option. Due to the extent of the damage, Leon County Housing Services staff determined that it would be best to replace the original homes with new site-built, single-family homes. Home replacement is a comprehensive way to maintain the existing supply of affordable housing while allowing families to continue living in the communities they love.

Leon County Housing Services is committed to providing safe, sanitary, and affordable housing to low-income residents in the unincorporated areas of Leon County. Leon County Housing Services reviews applications, verifies applicant eligibility, and ensures compliance with the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and other programs.

