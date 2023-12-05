LCSO: Middle school student found with a weapon on on campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Leon County Sheriff's office arrested a 14 year old Raa Middle School student.

According to deputies, on December 4th, students alerted school administrators to a situation involving a student who may have had a weapon on campus.

The Leon County School Resource Deputy was contacted. After a search the officer discovered a box cutter in a seventh grader’s possession.

The preliminary investigation determined no threats were made to any students or staff during this incident.

The SRD arrested the 14-year-old male and transported him to the Juvenile

Assessment Center without incident. He has been charged with Possession of a weapon on school property.

The Leon County Sheriff's office reminds parents and students to utilize the FortifyFL app. This tool allows for anonymous reporting of any suspicious Leon County School-related activity.

Additionally, individuals can contact 850-922-KIDS to report concerns.

