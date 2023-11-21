Big Bend AFTER Reentry Coalition hosts reentry and resource fair for formerly incarcerated individuals

The Big Bend AFTER Reentry Coalition (BBARC) held a reentry and resource fair Saturday.

These fairs are for formerly incarcerated individuals and their families and for the families of currently incarcerated individuals.

MORE INFO FROM BBARC:

BBARC partnered with the Leon County Sheriff's Office, the Office for Intervention and Detention Alternatives, and the 2nd Circuit Public Defender's Office. They had human service providers and speakers on topics including personal testimonials, substance abuse education, information on LCDF services for the currently incarcerated and info on the RISE Center by a LCSO representative.

The event provided live DJ entertainment by DJ Fire, games and activities for children, and giveaways. They also served food thanks to REfire Culinary and Mission BBQ who donated food and/or food preparation costs for the event. In addition, they had a mobile clinic present providing HIV, Hep C, and STI testing and treatment.

Also on hand was someone assisting with IDs and birth certificates.