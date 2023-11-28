VIDEO: Stolen mail found dumped on roadside in Northeast Tallahassee; see how you can protect yourself

Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning neighbors about recent cases of mail theft.

A pile of stolen mail was found in the Killearn Lakes Subdivision Tuesday.

Watch the video above to hear from neighbors in that area and see what the sheriff's office recommends you do.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors living here on Chadwick Way did not see mail in their boxes Tuesday morning. It's not because it never arrived.

Leon County Sheriff's Deputies confirmed there is an ongoing investigation in Killearn Lakes over mail theft.

Rirchard Yood says he admires the work of mail carriers.

"I am always grateful for postal workers."

But, he is extra grateful this week. He got this package in the mail from his friend in Louisiana. The sender has Parkinson's Disease, impacting his handwriting.

"I just can't think enough of the post office because they took the extra effort to deliver this thing."

He tells me he has his mail delivered at the post office on Kerry Forrest Parkway. Some neighbors that have their mail delivered to their mailbox were not as lucky as Yood.

LCSO is looking into mail thefts that happened up and down Chadwick Way in Killearn Lakes. I found out when I saw LCSO deputies speaking with neighbors on the road. Some neighbors I spoke with say it happened Monday night.

Others I stopped knew nothing about the issue. Amber Barber is one of those neighbors. When I told her about the theft, she says its, "kind of a shock."

Photos from the Leon County Sheriff's Office show how some of that mail was just dumped on the side of the road.

But Angela Green-Sherrod with the Leon County Sheriff's office says it is happening in other areas of the city as well. They're asking people to look at their security cameras to see who is behind the grab.

"People are going through your mail looking for any kind of personal information, looking for your checks."

She says people can avoid getting their mail taken by signing up for the U-S-P-S informed delivery service. "It's almost like a digital copy of that piece of mail. It will show what you're going to get, when you're supposed to get it and how you can report it if it doesn't come to your mailbox."

Barber says she is going to be more careful about checking her mail on time.

"(I'm) definitely going to be more diligent about getting it right away now."

And Yood says he'll be keeping his trust in the post office itself. "Kuddos to the USPS on this one for sure."

The sheriff's office sent out a warning of this exact type of behavior last week. They say people are also going around taking mail right after delivery.

LCSO says residents can report stolen mail by submitting an online complaint to the Postal Inspection Service at www.uspis.gov/report or calling 877-876-2455.