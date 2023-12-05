"They shined": Tallahassee FSU fans react to season, CFP snub

A local FSU alumni is making t-shirts to help fans stand with their team after being left out of the playoffs.

Fans say the team gave it's best performace in years this season.

Neighbors I spoke to are hopeful for next season.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Many people in the Capitol City would describe themselves like Shannon Sullivan does.

"Hardcore FSU fan," Sullivan said.

He has lived in the Tallahassee for over four decades.

During that time, he has been helping other fans show their Nole pride with t-shirts.

"If you live here as long as I have, you have to be that much of a fan," Sullivan said.

That's why the news for him about FSU being left out of the playoffs was...

"Very disappointing," Sullivan said.

You may have seen his recent design on Facebook.

He said he has been overwhelmed with interest since the announcement.

"In less than 24 hours, I have already taken more than 200 orders," Sullivan said. "That's a lot for me."

Other businesses like College Town's Madison Social are also offering shirts so FSU fans can support their team.

One of the people interested in buying a shirt: Kelly Vinson.

She saw Sullivan's design on Facebook and is planning on placing an order.

Despite the devastating decision by the C-F-P, she said she is extremely proud of her alma mater under the leadership of Coach Mike Norvell.

"He brings out the best in the guys and that's been beautiful," Vinson said.

She said this year's team is extra impressive.

"They overcame obstacles. They came together as a team and even without their star, they were all-stars," Vinson said. "They shined this year. I just love it."

Sullivan agreed, but wishes like many others, that he was printing a national championship shirt rather than this one.

"We'll be fine and we'll be back," Sullivan said. "We're not taking any prisoners next year."