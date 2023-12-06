Northeast Tallahassee mail delivery issues persist despite local efforts to fix problems

Some neighbors in Northeast Tallahassee say they are having a hard time getting their mail delivered.

A county commissioner has been working to resolve the issues for years.

Watch the video above to see how the postal service has responded.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some neighbors tell me their mail isn’t getting from places like here to their front door steps in Northeast Tallahassee. I'm looking into issues some neighbors are seeing with their mail service.

Gail Altman relies on the U-S Postal Service for, “packages, medication, we get that through the mail."

Recently, she tells me she's had some issues getting her mail to her home here in Northeast Tallahassee.

“Instead of bringing the package to the porch, they will leave me a note as to why they can't leave it on the porch."

The response she says she receives from USPS, "we can't access your house. We can't fit it in the mailbox. It's an inclement day when it's sunny."

She’s not the only one.

Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch said he has had issues this week.

"I missed a package yesterday. I was told it was delivered, but it was not."

He says he has been working since 2018 to get the issue resolved but says the kinks are still not worked out.

"Ultimately, we just still are not getting a lot of our mail. The problems are persisting."

I reached out to USPS to ask them about issues neighbors like Altman have seen.

They told me, "local postal management in Tallahassee, FL is aware of recent customer concerns and is addressing these issues." They did not confirm for me if or why Altman's packages were undeliverable.

If you have had similar issues, you can go to the USPS missing mail portal to report an issue. Altman says she has taken her concerns to the local post office.

"I don't care if they're late, or they can't get here. Just tell me that."

But she says she is thankful for all the workers that have helped her along the way.

"The Bradfordville Office has the best clerks working there ever. They are just so kind and so helpful."

If you're missing mail, check out the resources here: https://www.usps.com/help/missing-mail.htm