Northbound Thomasville Road blocked following crash with injuries

Crash at intersection of Thomasville and Withers Hill Roads
LCSOCRASH.jpeg
Leon County Sheriff's Office
Crash scene on Thomasville Road
Posted at 2023-11-01T17:31:14-0400
and last updated 2023-11-01 17:31:14-04

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash on Thomasville Road. The crash is reported in the area of Withers Hill Road. LCSO is urging other drivers to avoid the area.

Florida Highway Patrol reported there were injuries with the crash. It's unclear how many people were hurt or how badly their injuries were.

FHP was dispatched to the crash just before 4 p.m.

As of 5:30 p.m., Florida 511 reported all lanes closed on the northbound side of Thomasville Road. They're calling this a "major" incident.

