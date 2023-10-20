NE Tallahassee "gets down" for FSU Homecoming; see how it helps area businesses

Neighbors in Northeast Tallahassee celebrated FSU Homecoming in Bannerman Crossing Friday.

The "Northtown Getdown" brings people together and into the doors of area businesses.

Watch the video to get in on the fun.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Kendall Brandt in Northeast Tallahassee.

Neighbors will be coming here to Bannerman Crossing for the Northtown Getdown.

It's a way for people to get together, celebrate and shop at businesses in our neighborhood.

The street party is thrown to celebrate every couple FSU home games.

Today's is to celebrate Florida State's Homecoming!

Neighbors get together for music, dining and shopping.

Nikki Maybaum has been working at Gypsy Rose for three years.

It's one of the shops open for the event!

As a senior at FSU, she says she is excited to celebrate her school with a community that has welcomed her.

"I get to be a college student going to Florida State but also get to be on this end of town with the people that are from here," Maybaum said. "It's really cool to experience both aspects and really feel like I am part of the town."

Necessary Skate Company will also have their doors open.

Alex Melendez moved his store to this space in May and loves the foot traffic.

He’s excited for lots of business, but also to help the community celebrate.

“A lot more walk in traffic, a lot more interest into what we’re doing at our business and that helps us get our mission and our name out there,” Melendez said.

The next Northtown Getdown is planned for November.

