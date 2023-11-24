Don't get tricked: LSCO warns of mail, phone scams

Law enforcement with LCSO is warning of two specific scams in Tallahassee.

Detective Colin Wulfekuhl says scammers are targeting people with phone calls and through the mail

He says LCSO would not call you about a warrant for your arrest.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Going after your wallet and peace of mind...

There are two ways people are targeting neighbors right now.

One way is through the mail.

The other is right on your cell phone.

“People are scared when you mention they are going to get arrested," LSCO's Detective Colin Wulfekuhl said.

He said scammers are calling neighbors.

"They're being told they're with the Leon County Sheriff's Office," detective Wulfekuhl said.

He said they're telling people they missed jury duty and could be arrested.

"They don't want to get arrested you know since they've never committed a crime in their life. and they're so worried that they want to resolve it as quickly as possible," Wulfekuhl said.

The way they're asking for money:

"If we go get this gift card, it will be great and we can resolve the issue and I won't have to worry about going to court or being put in jail," the detective said.

Scammers are also getting bold by:

"Waiting for the mail carrier to drive right through and then grabbing the mail out that way," Wulfekuhl said.

There is a simple way to avoid this.

"Instead of putting in their mailbox, taking it to the United States Post Office and giving it to one of the employees inside."

LCSO's piece of advice for the phone call scams:

"If the Leon County Sheriff's office is looking to get warrants for you, we're not going to tell you you have warrants," Wulfekuhl said. "We're going to come, knock on your door, meet you in person where we're in uniform and we're making sure we are getting the right people."

The detective also said LCSO would never take cash from you. That's all handled at the courthouse.

