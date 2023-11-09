UPDATE: Sheriff's office investigating suspicious death near Carr Lake

UPDATE NOVEMBER 9 1:15 P.M.

In a Facebook Post, Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed the following:

LCSO is actively investigating a suspicious death that was called in around 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Cedar Hill Rd, in northern Leon County.

Access to Cedar Hill Landing is blocked while the investigation is underway.

If you have any information regarding this case you should contact LCSO detectives at 850-606-3300 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Dive operations are playing out on Carr Lake in Northeast Tallahassee.

Tallahassee Online Police Statistics indicates dive operations began at 11:38 a.m.

ABC 27 has a crew on the way to the area to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.