North Florida Wildlife Center helping to save rare and threatened species

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

North Florida Wildlife Center in Jefferson County is taking part in a Species Survival Plan. I'm neighborhood reporter Kenya Cardonne getting an inside look at what the program means for the center and why this level of conservation is important in our community.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums carries out species survival plans across the globe. The newest Sustainability Partner: North Florida Wildlife Center in Jefferson County.

Ryan Reines, Founder & Executive Director at North Florida Wildlife Center - "It's very difficult to get into, very high esteemed and it's very exciting for us to be working with a rare and threatened species such as the Saddle Billed Stork."

Founder and Executive Director Ryan Reines brought me in for a closer look at three saddle billed storks now under care here after coming from Busch Gardens in Tampa.

Reines - "Once you're endangered, it's bad. For them, it's close to being bad."

He tells me they're native to sub-saharan Africa, where they are highly threatened, mainly due to habitat destruction. It's why part of being a Sustainability Partner is, "propagating the species to make sure we have lots of baby storks, lots of genetic diversity here in the US, just in case the species does go extinct or further becomes endangered in the wild."

The three storks join an entire sanctuary dedicated to the conservation of rare and endangered species from near and far.

Hikari Miya, Animal Care Specialist - "And the fact of the matter is is that many species are going endangered as a result of human activity mostly."

Studies show 99 percent of currently threatened species are at risk from human activities. It's why besides propagation and habitat restoration, the care specialists here tell me public education is even more critical in their mission of saving wildlife.

Miya - "Education here is just really important. We do a great job of maintaining these species."

They tell me one of the best ways neighbors can help them and their mission is by donating food or money for food for the animal residents here.