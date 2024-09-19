No students hurt in crash involving Grady County School Bus; see how it happened

No students were hurt when a vehicle crashed into a stopped school bus in Grady County Thursday morning.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

Read the Grady County School District news release below to see how it happened.

GCSD NEWS RELEASE:

At approximately 6:35 a.m. Thursday morning September 19 a Grady County School bus was involved in a collision on Highway 84 East just outside of the city limits of Cairo.

The bus was at a complete stop with lights flashing and stop sign engaged. A vehicle hit the bus from behind totaling the vehicle and causing significant damage to the bus.

This was the driver’s first stop of the morning. No students were on the bus. Three students were entering the bus on impact but were not injured. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

The driver will be charged in the incident. Other buses picked up the remaining students on the bus route and transported them to school.