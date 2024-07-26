Newly replaced, improved Brooks County bridge to reopen to traffic August 31

Devane Road is set to re-open in Brooks County in August following a major bridge replacement project.

The project was paid for by the one-cent Transportation Investment Act.

Read the GDOT news release below to see what work was done.

GDOT NEWS RELEASE:

Contractors have completed all major construction tasks on the TIA-funded bridge replacement project on Devane Road and plan to reopen the roadway to traffic on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2024.

The Scruggs Company closed Devane Road for construction from its intersection with US 221/US 84/SR 38/Thomasville Road to SR 76 on Jan. 3, 2024. The project replaced the old two-lane 64-feet long bridge at Okapilco Creek Tributary, originally built in 1922, with a two-lane 100-feet long structure and also resurfaced the 2.1 miles of Devane Road.

The project was budgeted at $4 million with all costs paid by the one-cent TIA sales tax approved by Southern Georgia region voters in 2018. For more information on this projects and others in the Southern Georgia region, check out: https://www.ga-tia.com/

