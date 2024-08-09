NEW VIDEO: With tarps and chainsaws in hand, non-profit helps Madison County Debby victims

Non-profit Starfish Disaster Recovery and a crew with AmeriCorps helped neighbors impacted by Hurricane Debby make home repairs and remove debris.

The group helped more than 24 families in one week.

Watch the video to see what neighbors in Madison County are encountering after the storm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One group is answering urgent calls for help from Madison County neighbors.

Through non-profit Starfish Disaster Recovery, Camilo Andrade has been helping neighbors in Madison County with continued recovery since Hurricane Idalia.

He said he was here originally to help with that nearly year old damage when Debby hit.

Andrade, along with a team from AmeriCorps, helped tarp a neighbor's home in Lee Friday.

He said the road to recovery for many neighbors will take months or even years.

"The storm comes through, the media covers it for 2, 3 weeks, everybody runs away and they think everything is fine again but it's not," Andrade said.

He said his work has been aided by help from Madison County neighbors like Devin Thompson and Brian Williams.

Thompson founded Madison County Strong Long Term Recovery group.

Through Madison County Strong, neighbors join together to help one another.

Thompson said there is one major issue that's come out of Debby.

"We have a ton of flooding," Thompson said. "We have residents homes that are flooding, we have some holes that have water that is waist deep."

She said the team with Starfish has been helpful and is calling on other neighbors to jump in and help.

Thompson is urging neighbors to call Crisis Cleanup at (844) 965-1386 and report their damage. This team will let non-profits like Starfish know you need help.