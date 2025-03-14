Neighbors lean on a program started by local community leader DJ Demp

In February, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose two-tenths percent, seasonally adjusted.

Demp House Emergency Assistance is expanding services like utilities and more community neighbors.

Watch the video above to hear from neighbors on how the program is helping them deal with economy impacts

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Assisting neighbors impacted by inflation.

I’m Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I look into a program in Tallahassee that steps in to help those who need it most.

“I’m used to getting my paycheck every two weeks or every month. I don’t see how people do it getting a check once a month because it’s not enough to pay your bills.”

Stacey Shuler sits with her 7-year-old granddaughter, Naomi. Shuler tells me she worked for the state government for thirty years and recently got laid off.

“I had no idea how I was going to pay my bills.”

I checked the numbers; In February, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose two-tenths percent, seasonally adjusted, and rose 2.8 percent over the last 12 months, not seasonally adjusted.

Stacey says because of rising inflation, it’s hard trying to live day to day.

“Asking is for help is hard!”

That’s where Demp House Emergency Assistance steps in. What started as a program for a transitional living facility for men 18 or older in recovery has expanded, with other services like utilities and more for other neighbors.

“It’s a good thing to help somebody else in need of whatever it is.”

DJ Demp says his mission for doing this is to give back to a city he grew up in.

“Often times people struggle trying to balance lives in the economy that we’re in.”

Leon County neighbors who need assistance can fill out an application on the Demp House website. Grants are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

A chance neighbors like Stacey are grateful for.

“The help is here in Tallahassee, Florida.”

The Demp House program doesn’t guarantee approval, but neighbors can expect to hear within three business days after applying. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.

