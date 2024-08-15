Neighbors hopeful as new postmaster comes to Tallahassee

As some mail issues persist, a new postmaster, Vanessa Cobb, will oversee mail in the Capital City.

Cobb is a Tallahassee native who started her career as a mail carrier in our city.

Watch the video to hear what she has to say about problems with mail service:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After an investigators found issues with postal service in Tallahassee, neighbors are excited to see a new postmaster come to the Capital City.

I have been tracking issues with mail delivery in my neighborhood and beyond for almost one year.

Our cameras were there when the new postmaster for our city was sworn in.

WATCH HER SPEECH IN THE VIDEO BELOW:

Postmaster Vanessa Cobb speaks during oath of office in Tallahassee

Neighbor Tasha Pizarro is one of many neighbors I have spoken with who have seen issues with their mail service.

"My husband's father's day cards from his parents and my mom have yet to be delivered and we do know that there were gift cards in there so where those are, we don't know," Pizarro said.

I have been covering this story for almost a year.

Neighbors like Pizarro have told me about issues similar to ones detailed in an audit of post offices here by the USPS office of the inspector General.

Since that audit, Pizarro said her service has improved a bit with a new mail carrier.

Even more changes are on the way.

The new postmaster Vanessa Cobb said she plans on getting things straightened out for the more than 139k delivery points in our city.

She is a Tallahassee native who started her carrier as a carrier right here in our city.

Cobb acknowledged the issues with service after she was sworn in during a ceremony Thursday.

"I got so sick and tired of people saying things bad about my hometown Tallahassee and I know we're a much better post office than that," Cobb said.

I asked the local USPS team for an interview with Cobb. That request was declined.

Cobb told the audience she will fix the issues.

"I know just about everybody in Tallahassee just about and they're going to call me and they do," Cobb said. "They be like 'Ms. Vanessa, I just seen so and so do this.' I am on the way. Me like a crazy bat, I jump in someone's postal car and get to moving."

Cobb said she has a plan. Her goal:

"I will strengthen our relationship between my employees and the community so we can provide the best service possible," Cobb said.

Service that Pizarro said she'll be watching closely.

"Hopefully we will be getting all of our mail on a regular basis and getting it consistently and getting it every day to our mailbox or front door like it should be," Pizzaro said.

If you're seeing issues, reach out to USPS customer service at (800) 275-8777 so Cobb and her team can know about what you're experiencing.