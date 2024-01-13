Neighbors help out tornado-ravaged RV park with essential needs

Community members lend a helping hand with essential needs like food just days after an F2 tornado hit Marianna on Tuesday.

Food trucks and other local vendors pitched in to help keep the volunteers energized as they help cleanup the RV park.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Just a few days after a devastating F2 tornado hit the Florida Caverns RV Park in Jackson county, neighbors are from around the region to help with the cleanup.

ABC 27 reporter Terry Gilliam talked with some who are helping fill essential needs.

“When they say it takes a village to raise a child, well it also takes a village to help people." That’s Debbie McReynolds. She owns Cowgirl Chuck Wagon food truck.

McReynolds brought her truck from Jefferson County to the Florida Caverns RV Park in Jackson County Saturday. The area got slammed by an F2 Tornado on Tuesday.

Volunteers from all over the region have pitched in to help clean up trees, debris, and more to help get things back on track.

“Really, the only thing I’m doing is feeding people… they have to have food to have the energy to do what they got to do…”

Cowgirl chuck wagon is just one of several local and visiting food suppliers helping to keep the volunteers fed.

The RV Park has been without power since the tornado. General manager, Chuck McIntosh, says they are using generators to help residents still on site.

And he says he’s glad he gets to witness people helping each other out.

“When you talk about safety and security, you have to feed people. I appreciate everybody around and hopefully we can be as good a partner back to them in the inevitability that something happens.”

“Being able to help a little bit means a lot.”