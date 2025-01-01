Neighbors around Tallahassee ready to bring in 2025

People from across Tallahassee came together for an evening of music, fun and family time to bring in 2025.

There were two fireworks shows at Cascades Park for families to enjoy.

Watch the video above to hear from neighbors about what they're looking forward to in 2025.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Looking ahead to what the new year has to offer.

I’m Terry Gilliam your neighborhood reporter at Cascades Park, where neighbors talked to me about what they're looking forward to the most in 2025.

"2025, I see a lot of opportunity for everybody."

Neighbors like Javon Anderson say they're excited for the new year. He was among thr hundreds of people who brought in the new year at Cascades Park on Tuesday.

And what a time it was for Neighbors with family-friendly celebrations with local food trucks, live music, and two fireworks shows to help everyone of all ages ring in the new year on their time.

This will mark the end of Tallahassee's Bicentennial, so I asked neighbors like Anderson about his excitement as he and others get ready for something new.

SOT-Javon Anderson, Neighbor

"Looking at 2025, I'm a numerical man, so I see it as something perfect. Two and five is seven, right? That's a good number to start the year off with. Good vibrations in everything!"

Good vibes and new goals. That's another outlook of the new year other neighbors I talked to talked about.

SOT-Jerrell Simmons

"I'm excited about 2025. I'm trying to accomplish all my goals and live life to the fullest."

Jerrell Simmons is also looking forward to crushing his 2025 goals.

"Just career goals, fitness goals, coaching goals; I coach some basketball. All the above, you know."

Other neighbors like Simmons have told me something similar.

"I do have a bucket list. I want to learn how to skate backwards. I want to get into fitness, and I do want to travel a little bit more. It's 2025, it's a clean slate."

Neighbors here say they hope 2025 isn't just good to them, but for everyone living here in our community. At Cascades Park, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.

