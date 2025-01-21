Neighbors around Tallahassee gather for MLK festival

Many gathered Monday afternoon for a special holiday.

Those in attendance told me that the community should never forget the history. A history that’s being taught to younger generations that were out celebrating as well.

Watch the video above to hear from neighbors from different backgrounds.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Celebrating a life and a legacy.

I’m Terry Gilliam your neighborhood reporter at Cascades park, where Dr. Martin Luther King day was celebrated by neighbors from all backgrounds.

Families and other neighbors gathered downtown and at Cascades park for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. festival. A place filled with local vendors... parades... and performers to celebrate the impacts of Dr. King.

“Celebration of love and showing our legacy continues on.”

Sam Hatley was one of many who came out. He says this particular festival hits close to home.

“I met Dr. King and his mother and father in the basement of my church when I was a child. I was raised as a civil rights baby in Thomasville, Georgia.”

Another neighbor, Alfred Thompson says this festival helps him look back.

“It makes me proud that we’ve come a long way. We still have a long way to go, to see the families out here, no violence; it does my heart good. It’s very important that we remember what he stood for.”

Both Thompson and Hatley told me that the community should never forget the history. A history that’s being taught to younger generations that were out celebrating as well.

“It feels incredible, I don’t get out enough so I’m enjoying the ambience and everything. That’s how it should be, it’s cool I want Tallahassee to be doing well."

“Just keep hope alive and know that we will continue to build on his legacy.”

Neighbors living here say, it’s important to celebrate Dr. King’s life and teach younger generations about his impact in the process. At Cascades park, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.