Neighborhood Check-In: Viewers share post-Helene reports from their communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Now that Hurricane Helene has moved through the area, we wanted to do a neighborhood check-in to see how the communities fared:

Australia Smith Bull Run. Faired well. Lights out since 2 or 3 am.

Liz Nellum Corathers Sopchoppy in Wakulla county Tucker Springs Rd no power but no damage all is good!

Tasha Miller Crawfordville Rd & LL Wallace, no damage & no electricity

Wendy Carnes Cosgrove I'm on Mahan near I10. Didn't lose power & just some little branches down.

Britney Miller Off W. Brevard Street, has power and no damage. Lights flickered a few times last night but never went out completely.

Melissa Gaskins Copper Creek has no power but is in good shape.

Lisa Maisto One of the few parts of Thomasville that never lost power. No major damage in my neighborhood. Praising the Lord.

Cindy Bowers Tallahassee Oakridge rd west no power but good

Mackenzie GW Janes Miccosukee Rd near roundabout, tree took down power lines

Tabatha Rackley Poplar Rd and Tennessee St has no power. Thankful for no damage! Positive thoughts to all those who have lost so much.

Greg Crauder Keaton Beach here, lost power last night at 10:00. My house is still standing but damaged and everything else is wiped out. We barely recovered from Idalia but this one was worse. Take care, everyone.

Inez Witherspoon Tallahassee area, near Myers Park & cascades. All is well. We have power & couple of downed trees.

Kimberly Ledford Buck Lake, off Walden Rd. We have power and all is well. Blessed for sure!

Nick Elderkin Crafordville, FL we have no power but the damage is minimal we dodged this one for sure I will assess more when I can.

Sara Sechrest Lafayette Park good.

Corina Dakin Gregory Tallahassee near college town doing good never lost power and has no damage

Joyce Murray Good on Lakeshore Dr. No power, but the generator is humming along.

Tiffany Morley Heart of Killearn Acres, inside Pimlico and Whirlaway, still have power and only small limbs down.

Jennifer Buchanan Folsom Minimal damage in Edinburgh Estates, just no power here. Checked our house behind the fresh 4 less on lake Jackson and no power and only a few branches down. Light at Fred George and old Bainbridge is out. Monroe Street and Fred George intersection is working.

Sabrina Anne Sanders Killearn Acres (the Killearn where streets named after racehorses) without electricity and lots of yard cleanup ahead. Very thankful for the minimal impact.

Martha Gayler Easy Street, Tallahassee. No power since midnight, a lot of branches of all sizes are down around the house.

