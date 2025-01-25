Movie with local tie to Tallahassee nominated for two Academy Awards

The film was shot in Louisiana in 2022, resembling the Florida panhandle.

The movie was released in the U.S. in December of 2024.

Watch the video above to hear from the two leading actors from the film "Nickel Boys."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

A film with a local tie is now nominated for two Academy Awards.

I’m Terry Gilliam your Tallahassee neighborhood reporter outside the Challenger Learning Center, which hosted a special screening of the film last week.

I spoke to the two leading actors Friday about the film's recognition.

It’s a motion picture that hits close to home. A story about two African American boys who were sent to an abusive reform school in Florida during the Jim Crow era.

The movie is inspired by the 2019 novel "Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead and the now-closed, Dozier School for Boys in the town of Marianna.

Leading actor, Ethan Herisse, plays one of the main characters, Elwood, who’s from the Frenchtown Tallahassee neighborhood.

“It was a joy playing Elwood," said Ethan. "He’s got so many qualities that I admire even at his age at 16, qualities that I didn’t have when I was 16. He’s brave, intelligent, how can you not root for the guy. It was really a joy to know him and get to play him and bring him to life.”

Another character, Turner, is played by Brandon Wilson who meets Elwood at the cruel reform school, and befriends him. They help each other survive.

“It was also a joy because Turner doesn’t come to life without Elwood and Elwood doesn’t come to life without [Turner]," said Brandon. "I get to explore it through that lens.”

It's a lens every viewer experiences as well. The film, which was released last month, shot in the first-person point of view, directed by RaMell Ross; screenplay by RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, is now up for two Academy Awards. Best Picture and Best adapted screenplay.

I asked the two leading actors how it feels to still be a part of the journey.

I know Ethan and Brandon, you’re excited about this opportunity. Potentially winning an Academy… an Oscar award, correct?

“Lord, that’s a wild sentence, yeah that’s really exciting," said Ethan.

"Bring on the little gold man," exclaimed Brandon.

You can watch the Oscars on March 2, right here on ABC27. In Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.