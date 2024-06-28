Mount Pleasant Fire Dept. now part of Florida's Mutual Aid; how this benefits the neighborhood

This agreement allows the department to help other agencies during large scale and disaster type incidents anywhere in the state of Florida.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mount Pleasant Fire Department may be small but that's not stopping them from serving and keeping their neighbors safe.

I’m Ashley Engle in the Mount Pleasant Neighborhood where fire leaders say they became a part of Florida’s statewide Mutual Aid Agreement. I’m looking at how this impacts neighbors who live here and beyond.

"We're out here in the county and we kind of have to look after ourselves."

Edward Cullifer is the Captain at Mount Pleasant Fire Department and the President of Mount Pleasant Fire Department Incorporated Board…

"What we had before is what we got now"

He also lives in this neighborhood.

He says this mutual aid agreement is a relief.

"We need it, we needed it before."

This agreement allows the department to help other agencies during large scale and disaster type incidents anywhere in the state of Florida.

"Why is this mutual aid so historic for this fire department

"As a fire department, we've decided we're going to be signatory's to the statewide mutual aid agreement for the first time in our 50 year history."

Mount Pleasant Fire Department’s LT. Jim Roberts says this allows the department to also request and receive help from other departments during emergencies.

This includes hurricanes, flooding, and of course, fires.

"It makes me feel very good. I'm excited that we've taken on the opportunity to be a signatory to the agreement.

Mount Pleasant is a small unincorporated neighborhood in Gadsden County.

That means they are not part of a city or town in the county.

But their size will not stop them from keeping neighbors everywhere safe.

"People know who we are and know we are available, we got people who will always help."

Roberts says the chance of them getting called out to assist is small. They are grateful they are recognized to potentially help other agencies across Florida if aid is needed.

