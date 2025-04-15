Jefferson County K-12 Community Partnership School wants free haircuts for students to become Tiger tradition

Ahead of the Easter holiday, staff of Jefferson K-12 Community Partnership School were able to give students haircuts free of charge.

Barbering students of Lively Tech stepped up to give a helping hand on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the video to see how organizers hope this partnership grows into a monthly initiative.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students at Jefferson County's K-12 School got a fresh cut for Easter.

Lively Tech's barbering students came in and gave free haircuts to students with signed permission slips.

Jefferson County's Principal Marlon Ball says the experience is about much more than making sure the kids look good for the holiday.

"So it gives them access to college students to see people who are studying cosmetology as a trade.

the exposure may lead to them saying, you know, perhaps this is something I want to study when I get older and it also brings community partnership."

The programs hope to partner to provide more free haircuts in the future.

