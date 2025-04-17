FDLE: Arrest made in Monticello man's 2024 murder

MONTICELLO, FL — An arrest has been made in 2024 Monticello murder.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Roberto Luis Rodrigues is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

On April 13, 2024, the Monticello Police Department requested the FDLE to help with a death investigation. The police department found Lance Nealy Sr. dead with gunshot wounds.

FDLE says through the investigation, Rodrigues was identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest on April 10, 2025.

The agency says Rodrigues was arrested on a traffic stop the next day and booked into the Lafayette County Jail without bond.

The state attorney in Florida's Second Judicial Circuit will prosecute the case.

