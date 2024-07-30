Monticello teen honored with FHCA’s 2024 Youth Volunteer of the Year Award

A neighbor from Jefferson County was recently recognized for her volunteer work.

Annierya Randall has been volunteering at Brynwood Health and Rehabilitation Center since she was 14 years old.

Read the Florida Health Care Association to learn more about her and others who were recently recognized.

FHCA NEWS RELEASE:

The Florida Health Care Association (FHCA) honored Annierya Randall, volunteer for Brynwood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Monticello, with this year’s Youth Volunteer of the Year Award at the FHCA 2024 Annual Conference & Trade Show in Orlando, Florida.

Randall, 18, began volunteering at Brynwood Health and Rehabilitation Center when she was 14 years old. Four years later, Randall comes to the center at least three days a week, bringing joy to both the residents and the staff.

“We are so proud of Annierya for earning the recognition of FHCA’s 2024 Youth Volunteer of the Year,” said Tiwana Miller, Activities Director of Brynwood Health and Rehabilitation Center. “Despite being one of our youngest volunteers, she has developed strong relationships with residents and has become part of their extended family.”

Randall helps with decorating for center events, shopping for the residents, and visits with residents. She helped organize Brynwood’s first Senior Prom and assists with cooking demonstrations, bingo games, and other activities.

Now, Randall is taking her compassion and kindness to the next level by pursuing a college degree in the healthcare field.

“It is inspiring that at a young age, Annierya already understands the value of service to others and is committed to sharing her gift of service to those who need it most,” said Emmett Reed, CEO of FHCA. “Thank you, Annierya, for giving back to your community and congratulations on being named FHCA’s 2024 Youth Volunteer of the Year.”

FHCA’s Volunteer of the Year Awards recognize exceptional individuals who make significant contributions to the well-being of residents and the long-term care community. These awards are part of FHCA’s annual Long Term Care Achievement Awards which honor the exemplary contributions of long-term care leaders and volunteers who daily demonstrate commitment to quality care through their dedication to residents, staff, and the long-term care profession. Awards are presented during the FHCA Annual Conference & Trade Show.

