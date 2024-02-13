Monticello man dies following Jefferson County crash; FHP explains what happened

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed a 31-year-old man from Monticello is dead following a crash Monday evening. FHP said the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 90 and Old Lloyd Road west of Monticello.

In their report, FHP said the SUV the man was driving was was westbound on U.S. 90, east of Old Lloyd Road. FHP said the vehicle lost control and exited the north side of the roadway.

FHP added the vehicle collided with a power pole and then a fence. FHP said the vehicle came to rest in a field. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene. Next of Kin has been made.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Fire Rescue, and Tri-County Electric.