Midway Police Department set to build a new police station; see what's in the plan

The current Midway Police Station is a 35-year-old trailer

Midway received $750,000 from a Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024 that was passed early March to build a new station.

Watch the video to see what will be added to the new facility and how it'll help keep the community safe.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's an upgrade that many neighbors say has been a longtime coming.

I'm looking at the plans for a new police station here, and what it means for the community.

"We've been needing a new police department for a while now."

A while? Try 35 years! That's how old the facility is that Kristi Cobb and her team works in.

"Right now, we're in a trailer, so it’s pretty old. It needs some updating."

The city says right now, the facility lacks safety for officers.

"It does not have the security necessary to be a police station."

Midway City Manager Dr. Grant says the city received $750,000 for a new station. That money is from a Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024 that was passed early March.

"It's a great need."

Ok, here’s the plan. Right now, the station is 1,500 sq. ft. Leaders want to build a 2,500 sq. ft. building with a stronger structure.

They want to add an interview room, conference room, bathrooms for the public and more.

"It's a trailer. And everybody knows the style of a trailer and it being 35 years old, it’s an older trailer."

Out with the old, in with the new in a couple years so Kristi Cobb can keep her team and neighbors protected.

"I want them to be safe. And i want them to enjoy the things we are now getting as we move forward in 2024. It's going to take a while for us to get the building, but we know it’s coming. So that's the excitement for us.

Construction on the new police facility will not begin for another one to two years. But the excitement that a new facility is coming is contagious around this neighborhood.

