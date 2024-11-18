Midway Fire Department pushes in new high tech fire truck; a big need for the neighborhood's population growth

This truck cost $1 million

The average wait time for a new fire truck is 2 to 3 years. Midway got theirs in a year.

Watch the video to see what technology is on the truck.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It's been 35 years since Midway has gotten a new fire truck, and now they have this one which they say is not like any other in the south. I am Ashley Engle in the Midway neighborhood. Looking at what this truck can do and why it was such a need for this neighborhood.

"I was happy because he was excited. He's more excited because it's going to be his truck he gets to drive."

Excitement, Deirdre Thomas and other neighbors couldn't hold back because this truck is something they've all been waiting for.

"It's a blessing and comfort knowing that they will be safe with this truck."

The truck has all the high-tech bells and whistles…

Including …. A tank that firefighters can use to fill up their air tanks on the scene with clean

It can control electric vehicle fires that contain lithium-ion batteries which are hard to put out!

The truck also has the HAAS alert system, which can alert drivers via cell phone and their vehicle that an emergency vehicle is coming and for them to move out of the way.

"It's a real morale booster for the guys that get to use it."

Brandon Lawson was one of Midway Fire Department's first volunteers.

He remembers when the department got its first truck.

Brandon says he's amazed by how much trucks have evolved.

"I think it helps everybody to do their jobs better and serve the city."

This truck cost 1 million dollars, money that was provided by the state of Florida

Midway's fire chief Nathan Yarrusso says the average wait time for a new fire truck today is 2 to 3 years. Midway got this within a year because of the need for it. They're experiencing a surge in population.

"We already have one community that has over 500 homes, two major truck stops, lots of industry, and we're about to have another community in the next few years that is about to break ground that will be close to several hundred homes as well. So as this area is growing, due to us being the closest to Tallahassee, this is the type of equipment we need to catch up and be able to respond to the calls as the city goes."

A sigh of relief and confidence for neighbors in midway knowing their friends and family will be safe with an up-to-date, needed, investment.

"Truly it's a blessing"

"Yes, it's going to be helpful because midway is growing."

This truck is not only going to keep neighbors safe but also keep fighters safer and make their jobs a lot easier. In midway, Ashley Engle, ABC 27