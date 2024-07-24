Man from Perry killed in Jefferson County crash Wednesday afternoon

A 29-year-old man from Perry is dead following a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in Jefferson County.

Florida Highway Patrol details what happened in the report below.

FHP NEWS RELEASE:

A car was traveling eastbound on US-90 just east of N. Main Street, in Jefferson County, Florida. The car left the roadway to the right and traveled onto the grass shoulder.

There appeared to be no breaking or steering input from the driver. This was corroborated by physical evidence and witness testimony. The front right of the car collided with a standing tree. The car rotated clockwise and came to final rest near the area of collision. Witnesses stopped to render care.

There was significant injury to the driver and first responders arrived shortly thereafter. Paramedic Jared Paramore with Jefferson County Fire Rescue pronounced the driver deceased on scene at 2:02 PM.

Next of kin is in the process of being made at the time of this report. The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County Fire Rescue.

