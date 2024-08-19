Madison County launches aerial mosquito control efforts following Hurricane Debby

Mosquitoes are a problem following Hurricane Debby's heavy rain in Madison County.

The county is working to eliminate adult flying mosquitoes from the air using aerial treatments.

Read the news release below to see why the mosquitoes are such a problem right now.



MADISON COUNTY NEWS RELEASE:

Madison County is coordinating efforts to control high levels of adult flying mosquitoes from the aftermath of hurricane Debby. Aerial treatments are a large part of this response in order to provide immediate relief for responders implementing ongoing recovery efforts and to protect human health. This is a coordinated effort between Madison County, the Florida Department of Health and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Treatment operations targeting flying adult mosquitoes will be conducted after sunset and before sunrise on Monday, August 19 as weather permits. Applications cannot be conducted if the weather conditions exceed the limits set by the product labels such as instances of rain, high winds, and low temperatures.

Please note in preparation for nighttime treatments, aircraft may be seen flying during the daytime to observe any potential obstacles that may interfere with the treatments made at night. These can include unmapped towers, powerlines, guy wire, and other obstructions. These aircraft are not making applications.

Residents are encouraged to use EPA registered mosquito repellents to prevent bites and to check their yards for any containers holding standing water such as bird baths, clogged gutters, kid toys, rain barrels, tarps, etc. Mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water, dumping this water out at least once a week can reduce mosquito populations.

More information about mosquito control here.