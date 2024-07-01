Madison County Deputies negotiating with man in pond following threats

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office said deputies are negotiating with a man in a pond who has a knife.

At 3:16 p.m., the sheriff's office posted the following to their Facebook Page:

"There is large law enforcement presence in the area of Old St Augustine Rd west of the Deerwood Inn. Earlier deputies responded to the Deerwood Inn campground in regard to a complaint of a white male threatening to harm other individuals. Upon arrival, deputies located the suspect and attempted to identify him. The suspect fled from deputies on foot into the woods and entered a large swamp pond and began to swim out to a cluster of cypress trees. The suspect is armed with a knife and is threatening self-harm. At this time deputies, with assistance from FWC and MCI, have the suspect contained in the pond and are actively attempting to negotiate his surrender. Updates will be provided as available."

