Lori Paige is still missing. How neighbors are thinking of her on her 13th birthday

Paige is being remembered extra on a day many wish they could be celebrating her.

Since June of 2023, Lori Paige has been missing… and community efforts have been put forth to find her.

Watch the video above to see what community members say about Paige.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Since June of 2023, Lori Paige has been missing… and community efforts have been put forth to find her.

The then 12-year-old Lori Paige turned 13 on April 14th.

Sunday was Paige’s birthday and those in the community are thinking about her.

“This whole Week has been sad," Margret Summers a paraprofessional at Griffin Middle School said.

It’s been 10 months since Lori Paige was last seen in Northwest Tallahassee.

“My biggest hope is obviously that she’s found even better if she was found unharmed," Summers said.

It’s been 10 months since Lori Paige was last seen in Northwest Tallahassee.

There have been countless searches in case of Paige’s disappearance including digital billboards that have been put up around the city of Tallahassee, and the FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000.

Summers tells me what should say if she saw Paige on her birthday.

“We haven’t forgotten about her more people than ever are thinking about her, and if she ever goes on Facebook, she’ll see all the people that care about her," Summer said.

So far, questions about her whereabouts remain

Summers tells me more action will be taken one the one-year mark hits.

Action like yard signs around the city, social media, and more.

For now, members of the community like Summers tell me that.

“I know that there’s a chance that she’s out there and safe. If she is safe, I hope that on this day she’s happy. If she’s not okay but she’s out there, I want her to keep fighting and stay brave," Summers said.