Lori Paige billboard displays resume as search for Tallahassee girl continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Drivers will see missing 13-year-old Lori Paige’s information again during their commute.

While driving in Northeast Tallahassee, neighborhood reporter Kendall Brandt noticed Paige's picture and information are back on electronic billboards Wednesday. Paige was last seen in June of 2023. Her 13th birthday was April 14, 2024.

Billboards displaying her can be seen on Mahan Drive and across Tallahassee. Brandt reported in March that those billboards were no longer running in our neighborhoods.

Brandt checked with Lamar Advertising Wednesday. They put them back up a week ago and will run them through the end of April.

ABC 27 has been following Paige's disappearance since June of 2023.

The Tallahassee Police Department says they're still searching for Paige. They posted a flyer about her in February. Find that flyer embedded below. Get in touch with law enforcement if you can help bring Paige home.