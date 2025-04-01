Local non-profit looks to lend helping hand for neighbors in recovery

Recovery Opportunity Collective founder Andrew Ingrassia says his personal battles led him to pay it forward.

"I really enjoy the fact that they're always out there wanting to help the next person," says Cody Evans. He is Vice President of the Recovery Opportunity Collective. A local non-profit looking to help neighbors who are suffering from substance abuse and mental health challenges for free.

Evan's tells me how he got involved and it was quite simple.

"That got me wanting to join the board. Sitting there playing a part in it."

April 5th will be the ROC's grand opening on 2200 Old St. Augustine Rd. They're hoping many Tallahassee neighbors show up for a safe space to get on the road to long-term recovery.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, since 2023, 17% of adults in the state of Florida experience mental health issues.

This got me to ask the founder of the ROC, if there's a deeper issue to this battle.

"I think the big deep issue with that is that suffering is a common human phenomenon. All of us endure that at some point in our life."

ROC founder Andrew Ingrassia says his personal battles led him to pay it forward to our neighbors.

"I just hope a lot of people come out to see us. Stop by even if it's for a short time or the whole afternoon. I hope that they know when they need a space to go to…Recovery Opportunity Collective is there for them."

Being there for our neighbors is the ROC's deeper purpose.

"We want to help out as many people as possible."

The Recovery Opportunity Collective just moved into their official location on 2200 Old St. Augustine Road. They say even if one person shows up this weekend, it's a step in the right direction.