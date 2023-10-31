Man from Live Oak killed in Tuesday morning crash

A 33-year-old man from Live Oak died following a crash early Tuesday morning.

The man was driving a motorcycle when the crash happened in Madison County.

Read the crash report from Florida Highway Patrol below.

NEWS RELEASE:

On 10/31/2023, at approximately 6:00am, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of S State Road 53 and County Road 255. A sedan approached the intersection traveling south on County Road 255 and stopped at the stop sign. The motorcycle was traveling north on S State Road 53. After stopping, the sedan traveled south onto S State Road 53 and the front of the sedan collided with the motorcycle. After collision, the driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the motorcycle and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Madison County EMS and the Madison County Fire Department.