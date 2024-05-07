Leon High School students will soon train on campus to be firefighters; how a new program will help fill jobs

Students at Leon High School will be able to participate in a new firefighter academy opening on campus.

The program for rising seniors will take students through the first part of the hands-on training.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors are working to fill a public safety need and keep talent local. Students here at Leon High School now have the opportunity to jump start a career as a firefighter and fill a need in the Capital City.

"We do a really good job providing for students that have already made decisions." Leon High School Principal Michael Bryan says career programs for students are helpful.

"But there is a big volume of kids that have not made decisions and that gave me a bit of anxiety because they should be able to graduate with a plan."

That's why he, along with partners at Tallahassee Community College and the Tallahassee Fire Department, are excited to announce a new program to train students to become firefighters. "We know that all of the first responder careers are very viable careers, very important careers and they also need people to do that."

He's talking about a shortage of people entering the firefighting field.

Something Fire Chief Gene Sanders said is impacting Tallahassee.

"The numbers, people going into the fire profession, those numbers are dwindling but this does create an opportunity for local kids to join a fire service or public safety agency.

Data also shows people are leaving the field.

Public records from March show that 26 fire employees left the Tallahassee department in one year.

But, Sanders said he hopes this program will inspire teens to jump in. "I was introduced to fire service at a very young age, I was in high school when I was introduced to it. This is a significant opportunity because now someone can follow in my footsteps."

The program will be connected to the college's firefighter academy and take place on campus for incoming seniors next year.

President Jim Murdaugh of TCC said the students will become certified volunteer firefighters once they finish the portion at Leon. "And then they can go on to firefighter two to become bonafide paid firefighters."

A career that can help graduate find success. I checked the career website, Indeed, and found the average firefighter pay in the state of Florida is is more than $59,000 a year.

Principal Bryan said he's just excited to have a partnership that's not only helping students, but the community at large. "We're working with the community and the community is working with us so we need to do everything we can to support each other."

Students are signing up right now for the program and the first class will start in the fall.

