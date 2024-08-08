Leon County to begin curbside vegetative debris collection from Hurricane Debby on August 14

Neighbors will have the chance to get rid if Hurricane Debby debris in Leon County later this month.

The county will be collecting vegetative storm debris. You can see video of Debby's outer band moving through Tallahassee above.

Read the news release below to see how you can get your debris removed.

LEON COUNTY NEWS RELEASE:

Following Hurricane Debby, Leon County will begin curbside collection for vegetative storm debris for unincorporated County residents starting Wednesday, August 14. All unincorporated residents are encouraged to bring their debris to the curb for collection now.

The storm-related debris collection will consist of two passes over two weeks, each pass servicing every address in unincorporated Leon County. The first pass begins on Wednesday, August 14 and the second pass begins on Wednesday, August 21, ending on Tuesday, August 27.

Collection will occur on both public and private roads in the unincorporated area.

As citizens continue their cleanup efforts, it is essential to remember the following tips:

All debris for collection should be placed curbside between the sidewalk or property line and the curb.

Keep vegetative debris loose and unbagged at the curb.

Only vegetative disaster storm debris will be collected.

Be careful and safe when moving large, bulky storm-related debris to the curb.

Debris removal trucks will not pick up household garbage; Waste Pro will continue to collect trash, recycling, and smaller yard debris as usual on their normally scheduled days.

Do not stack or lean debris against sprinkler heads, meters, poles, trees, backflows, and other structures.

For information on how best to organize debris and how to safely place materials at the curb, please review the included debris disposal guide. [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com]

To further support the needs of our community, Leon County will offer free-of-charge, no-size-limit vegetative debris drop-off for all Leon County citizens at both the Solid Waste Management Facility and all Rural Waste Service Centers until Tuesday, August 27.

The Leon County Solid Waste Management Facility, located at 7550 Apalachee Parkway, is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Leon County Rural Waste Service Centers are open on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:



Woodville, 549 Henry Jones Road

Fort Braden, 2485 East Joe Thomas Road

Miccosukee, 13051 Miccosukee Road

For more information on the County’s vegetative debris collection efforts and emergency information, visit the County’s Emergency Information Portal at LeonCountyFL.gov/ei [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com].

For questions regarding debris collection in the unincorporated area of Leon County, citizens can call 850-606-1500 or submit a request online at LeonCountyFL.gov/ServiceRequest [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com]. For more information, contact Leon County Community and Media Relations at CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.