Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office announces 2024 candidate qualifying dates

NEWS RELEASE:

Mark S. Earley, Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, announces 2024 candidate qualifying dates for local offices in Leon County. “Candidate qualifying is a critical part of our elections,” said Supervisor Earley. “This is the final step that establishes who will appear on our ballots. Anyone planning to run for local office must make sure to carefully follow the required steps to qualify.”

The qualifying period runs from noon on Monday, June 10 through noon on Friday, June 14. To qualify for office and appear on the ballot, candidates for local office must file complete qualifying paperwork and any qualifying fees with the Elections Office by the end of this period. Candidates can also pre-qualify by submitting their paperwork up to two weeks before the start of the qualifying period.

The following local offices are up for election in Leon County in the 2024 Election Cycle:

· Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller

· Property Appraiser

· Sheriff

· Superintendent of Schools

· Supervisor of Elections

· Tax Collector

· County Commissioner – Districts 2, 4, and At-Large 1

· County School Board Member– Districts 2 and 4

· Tallahassee City Commissioner – Seats 1 and 2

· Soil and Water Conservations Supervisor – Seats 2, 3, and 4

· Canopy Community Development District Supervisor – Seats 3 and 4

· Capital Regional Community Development District Supervisor – Seats 2 and 4

· Piney Z Community Development District Supervisor– Seats 2 and 4

Judicial candidates had an earlier qualifying period which concluded in April. Voters can view the list of local candidates at LeonVotes.gov [leonvotes.gov]. Note that candidates for federal, state, and multicounty offices do not file with the Supervisor of Elections. Instead, those candidates file with the Florida Department of State, Division of Elections. For additional information on those candidates, please visit dos.fl.gov/elections [dos.fl.gov].

Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Supervisor of Elections Office by email at Vote@LeonVotes.gov, or by phone at (850) 606-8683, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.