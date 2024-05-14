Multiple Big Bend Schools will resume Wednesday

UPDATE 2 P.M.

Wakulla County Schools posted on Facebook:

"We are thankful that we have not received any of the forecasted weather in our area. Tomorrow, Wednesday May 15th we will return to a normal day of school. Tonight, Tuesday May 14th we will be holding a Graduation ceremony for our Wakulla Institute Graduates in the auditorium at the district office at 7pm. There will also be a state playoff game for our varsity softball team at Wakulla High at 7pm. Continued prayers for everyone effected by last weeks storm and the overnight rains in our region. Remember that we are still in the state testing window so many of our students will be tested tomorrow as they return."

Jefferson County posted:

All Jefferson County Schools Sites will resume to normal operating hours tomorrow, Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

ORIGINAL STORY:

In an update posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, the Leon County School District wrote:

"All Leon County Schools will be open under normal operations Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Busses will be running as normal."

Before that announcement was made, Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hanna took to Instagram to thank parents and families for their patience as the school district has dealt with multiple rounds of severe weather. Watch that video below:

Leon County Schools were closed Tuesday due to anticipated severe weather compounding the effects of severe weather days before. In April, the school district dealt with flooding at Godby High School. Watch our report on that situation below.