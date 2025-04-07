Leon County Schools urge parents to register kindergarteners before school starts

The Class of '38 begins kindergarten this year.

Leon County Schools will be awarding a two-year Florida Prepaid Scholarship to a family that enrolls a kindergarten student by May 16th.

Watch the video above to hear from district officials on the importance of enrolling your child before August.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Leon County schools are asking families to register their kindergartners before the first day of school.

Registration opens April 7th. This year, Leon County Schools says it will award a lucky family or two with a two-year Florida Prepaid Scholarship. That's for anyone who enrolls a kindergarten student by Friday, May 16.

I asked the district's Director of Early Learning, Brook Bruner, how important registration is before the school year starts.

"We want them to become acclimated with their school environment. We want our parents to go ahead and register and know that they can connect with their school before their child is even attending."

In addition, a press release from the district says early registration helps ensure adequate staffing for the coming school year.