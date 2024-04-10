Leon County Schools unveils new logo and brand; see what it means for neighborhoods

After more than 40 years, Leon County Schools is rebranding.

The new brand illustrates that Leon County is a student-centered district located in Florida’s capital county.

Read the news release below to see how they came up with the design.

LCS NEWS RELEASE:

In a significant milestone for local public education, Leon County Schools (LCS) proudly unveils a fresh and innovative brand designed to mirror the vibrant community it serves.

This announcement comes after months of market research that included both online surveys and focus group discussions. The new brand represents a pivotal step towards advancing and aligning the district's identity with the dynamic and diverse character of its students, educators and families.

With a steadfast commitment to recruitment, retention, and a relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation across the school district, LCS is poised to elevate educational standards and foster a culture of success for generations to come.

Key Highlights of the New Brand:

Telling the story of LCS: From a nod to its five strategic pillars, five districts, focus on academic achievement, diversity and more, the logo reflects a wide range of Leon County Schools’ strengths and its history.

Forward-Thinking Design: Incorporating modern design elements, the brand symbolizes Leon County Schools' commitment to academic excellence, innovation, progress, and preparing students for a future of endless possibilities.

Community-Centric Approach: Rooted in insights and feedback from the community, the brand is a testament to the strong ties between Leon County Schools and those it serves, emphasizing collaborative efforts in education and community development.

To ensure a seamless transition, the new brand will be implemented over the next several months. During this period, the community will also see the new marketing campaign designed to attract and retain both students and teachers in area schools. The campaign is set to launch in late March 2024.

"As the Superintendent of Schools and in collaboration with the dedicated Leon County School Board, I am immensely proud to oversee the unveiling of our new brand," says Rocky Hanna. "This moment signifies not just a visual transformation but also a visual commitment to excellence and our five strategic pillars. Our collaborative efforts, guided by the valuable insights from our community, have resulted in a brand that encapsulates the very heart of who we are."

FIVE PILLARS

● Safe, Healthy, and Caring Environments

● Effective, Innovative, and Relevant Academics

● Quality Resources

● Informed, Engaged, and Empowered Community

● Fiscal Stewardship & Transparency

The Leon County School Board funded this project as part of a commitment to attracting and retaining students as well as attracting and retaining best-in-class teachers to classrooms throughout the district.

BowStern Marketing Communications and Hammerhead Communications – both Tallahassee communication firms, were selected to develop the brand and ongoing marketing campaign.

For more information and updates on Leon County Schools, please visit

https://www.leonschools.net/brand.

