Leon County Schools receives zero findings on state financial audit; what this means for the district

The Auditor General of the State of Florida visited Leon County School District.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna said he is proud the district's finance department.

Read the district's news release below to see why the Auditor General's visit matters.

LCS NEWS RELEASE:

For a second consecutive visit by the Auditor General of the State of Florida, the Leon County School District received zero findings on its financial records and procedures.

The Auditor General conducts audits of governmental entities to provide the Legislature, Florida’s citizens, public entity management, and other stakeholders unbiased, timely, and relevant information for use in promoting government accountability and stewardship and improving government operations. The audit did not identify any deficiencies in internal control over financial reporting that the Auditor may consider to be material weaknesses.

“One of the greatest responsibilities I have, as superintendent, is to properly manage and account for our annual budget of over 600 million dollars to ensure that every single taxpayer dollar is going exactly where it is intended to go. I could not be more proud of our finance department for the hard work they do each and every day to keep us in compliance with the financial standards set forth by the State of Florida and to ensure that our financial records are completely transparent with the taxpayers of Leon County,” said Superintendent of Leon County Schools Rocky Hanna.

More from the Florida Auditor General’s report:

Our audit disclosed that the basic financial statements of the Leon County District School Board (District) were presented fairly, in all material respects, in accordance with prescribed financial reporting standards.

Our audit did not identify any deficiencies in internal control over financial reporting that we consider to be material weaknesses.

The results of our tests disclosed no instances of noncompliance or other matters that are required to be reported under Government Auditing Standards issued by the Comptroller General of the United States .

issued by the Comptroller General of the United States The results of our audit indicated that the District materially complied with the requirements that could have a direct and material effect on each of its major Federal programs.

“Over my 34 year career I have been proud of our commitment to transparency and track record of positive evaluations by the auditor general. This is a direct result of Superintendent Hanna’s leadership and his commitment to insure our district resources and taxpayer dollars are accounted for at the highest standard possible, “said Chief Financial Officer Naomi Coughlin.

**The Auditor General visits Leon County Schools every three years to conduct their audit. In the years between visits, LCS contracts with an outside auditing firm to conduct annual financial audits of the school district’s finances.