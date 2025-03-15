Leon County plans for severe weather as storm strengthens

Leon County Emergency Management says to have disaster kits on hand

Leon County, specifically, could be up to two inches of rain Sunday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

I'm Terry Gilliam, your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. As severe weather is expected to hit our area, pre-storm planning is in full effect.

Leon County is preparing for what forecasters are calling the strongest storm of 2025 so far.

According to the National Weather Service, a significant severe weather outbreak is expected Sunday morning.

Leon County, specifically, could get up to two inches of rain. While the Leon County Emergency Management works on coordinating and planning; they also say neighbors should get ahead and prepare as well by checking in on communication.

"We encourage folks to take time all year long to be ready for anything that can happen. Certainly, with an event like this that's coming we know there's going to be high winds, high rock for tornadoes, taking the time Saturday to prepare and be ready and make sure you have ways to see alerts."

Emergency Management Director, Kevin Peters, also tells me there will be constant alerts sent out so neighbors can be put on notice as the storm strengthens.

I asked if there's anything new neighbors could do as far as preparing compared to last year's May 10th storm, and Peters says to just have their disaster kits on hand. In Tallahassee Terry Gilliam, ABC27.