Leon County plans final pass for vegetative debris collection following May tornadoes

Leon County is planning the final stage of storm debris removal following the May 10 tornadoes.

The final pass will begin Monday, June 24.

As debris removal operations begin to wrap up following the May 10 tornado outbreak, Leon County will commence the final pass on Monday, June 24, for vegetative storm debris in the unincorporated area, which will end on Friday, July 12. Residents are encouraged to place vegetative debris, such as tree stumps, tree branches, and other leafy material, curbside as soon as possible as the final pass begins.

Since the start of debris removal in the unincorporated area on Friday, May 17, the County has collected more than 5,400 loads of debris, measuring to more than 270,000 cubic yards. Operations have been running continuously to ensure swift clearance of debris piles.

As citizens continue their cleanup efforts, it is essential to remember the following tips:

All debris for collection should be placed curbside between the sidewalk or property line and the curb.

Keep vegetative debris loose and unbagged at the curb.

Only vegetative disaster storm debris will be collected.

Be careful and safe when moving large, bulky storm-related debris to the curb.

Debris removal trucks will not pick up household garbage; Waste Pro will continue to collect trash, recycling, and smaller yard debris as usual on their normally scheduled days.

Do not stack or lean debris against sprinkler heads, meters, poles, trees, backflows, and other structures.

For more information on how best to organize debris and how to safely place materials at the curb, please review the included debris disposal guide. [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com]

Although the final pass of debris collection will take place at every property on both public and private roads in the unincorporated area, citizens can call 850-606-1500 for questions regarding debris collection or visit LeonCountyFL.gov/ServiceRequest [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com] to submit a service request.

For the latest storm recovery updates, visit the County’s Emergency Information Portal at LeonCountyFL.gov/ei [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com].