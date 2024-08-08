Leon County opens cooling stations at all library locations due to excessive heat

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Leon County from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in Leon County.

The county is working to open cooling shelters to help neighbors stay safe and healthy during the heat.

LEON COUNTY NEWS RELEASE:

The National Weather Service (NWS) weather forecast calls for at least one day of excessive heat (heat index value of 115 degrees or greater) beginning today and potentially extending further into the week.

Therefore, as part of the County’s commitment to protecting public safety, all County library locations will operate as cooling stations while the County remains under an excessive heat warning. As a cooling station, each County library will offer air conditioning, comfortable seating, water access, restrooms, information and assistance, charging stations, as well as all the usual library activities and materials.

A list of library locations and hours can be found HERE [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com] .

Additional heat safety tips can be found at www.Ready.gov/heat [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com] :

Personal Safety:



Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine. Stay Cool: Seek air-conditioned buildings, use fans, and take cool showers or baths. Wear Appropriate Clothing: Choose lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Avoid Strenuous Activities: Limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Pet Safety:



Provide Ample Water: Ensure that pets have access to fresh water. Keep Pets Indoors: Keep pets inside during extreme heat. Never Leave Pets in Cars: Temperatures inside a car can rise to deadly levels quickly. Walk Pets During Cooler Hours: Early morning or late evening is best.

Outdoor Activity Safety:



Plan Ahead: Take frequent breaks in the shade, wear sunscreen, and carry water. Use Caution with Outdoor Equipment: Be mindful of hot surfaces like playground equipment. Monitor for Heat-Related Illness: Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Check on Elderly Neighbors:



Regularly Check-In: Check on elderly neighbors or family members. Offer Assistance: Offer to help with groceries or other errands. Encourage Proper Care: Encourage them to stay hydrated and cool.

Leon County Government remains committed to the safety and well-being of all residents. Please share this information widely and look out for one another during this period of excessive heat.