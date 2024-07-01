Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Leon County opens cooling station for those at risk of heat illness

Storm activity for July 1 brings potential for gusty wind, heavy rain
Posted at 2:32 PM, Jul 01, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County is working to keep neighbors safe from intense heat outside. Watch Monday morning's First to Know Forecast in the video above.

According to the Leon County Emergency Information Portal, "while the County is under increased risks of heat illness, the County’s Downtown Main Library, 200 W. Park Avenue, will operate as a cooling station."

The county says the library will offer:

  • Air conditioning
  • Comfortable seating
  • Water access
  • Restroom
  • Information and assistance
  • Usual library activities and materials

SEE HOW HEAT ISLANDS IMPACT NEIGHBORHOODS IN THE VIDEO BELOW:

Heat islands impacting vulnerable neighbors in and around downtown Tallahassee

This cooling station will be available Monday and Tuesday. The county also said, "Leon County urges residents to practice heat safety and check on the most vulnerable in our community."

Get the First to Know Forecast and see how hot it'll be in your neighborhood here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood