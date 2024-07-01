Leon County opens cooling station for those at risk of heat illness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County is working to keep neighbors safe from intense heat outside. Watch Monday morning's First to Know Forecast in the video above.

According to the Leon County Emergency Information Portal, "while the County is under increased risks of heat illness, the County’s Downtown Main Library, 200 W. Park Avenue, will operate as a cooling station."

The county says the library will offer:



Air conditioning

Comfortable seating

Water access

Restroom

Information and assistance

Usual library activities and materials

Heat islands impacting vulnerable neighbors in and around downtown Tallahassee

This cooling station will be available Monday and Tuesday. The county also said, "Leon County urges residents to practice heat safety and check on the most vulnerable in our community."

