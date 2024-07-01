Leon County invites community to vote for new EMS mascot name

Leon County neighbors can vote on a new name for Leon County Emergency Medical Service's new mascot.

Voting goes now through July 19.

Read the county news release below to see the names can cast your vote.

LEON COUNTY NEWS RELEASE:

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Leon County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Leon County Government is thrilled to unveil its newest EMS team member—a cuddly, caring mascot bear. Now through Friday, July 19, at 5 p.m., residents of all ages are invited to help give him the paw-fect name.

Using an online form [leoncountyfl.us20.list-manage.com], residents can vote for one of the following names for the mascot bear.

Benjie

Benny

Bo

Sunny

Teddy

Always ready to lend a paw, this friendly “Bear-a-medic” will help promote the health and safety of residents and visitors at community trainings and events. The winning name will be revealed later this month.

Launched on December 31, 2003, Leon County EMS has provided clinically superior, cost-effective emergency medical services and transport to the citizens and visitors of Leon County for 20 years. With a team of highly trained professionals and state-of-the-art equipment, LCEMS continues to deliver prompt and compassionate care to those in need.

