Leon County Deputies arrest woman; human remains found

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Tuesday morning, members of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units responded to the area of Syphon Drive and Natural Wells Drive to execute a search warrant. During a search of a residential property, human remains were located.

The homeowner, 38-year-old Candace Battaglia, was arrested on warrants obtained by detectives, unrelated to the finding of remains. Detectives will continue to thoroughly investigate this case, and additional charges are expected.

LCSO would like to thank members of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Office of the State Attorney, 2nd Judicial Circuit, and the Office of the Medical Examiner, District 2 for their assistance with this investigation.

